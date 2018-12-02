Ravens' Maxx Williams: Nursing stinger
Williams suffered a stinger during Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Williams was also evaluated for a concussion, but was ultimately cleared and avoided entering the league-mandated concussion protocol. It remains to be seen whether the depth tight end's injury will significantly hamper him for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Falcons.
