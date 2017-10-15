Play

Williams (ankle) left Sunday's game against the Bears and won't return, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Williams wasn't able to play last week due to an ankle ailment, so it's possible he aggravated the same injury. He hadn't played since Week 2, and his limited targets don't make him a huge fantasy threat anyhow. Watch for updates in the coming week as he progresses through his recovery.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories