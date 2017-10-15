Ravens' Maxx Williams: Out for rest of game
Williams (ankle) left Sunday's game against the Bears and won't return, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Williams wasn't able to play last week due to an ankle ailment, so it's possible he aggravated the same injury. He hadn't played since Week 2, and his limited targets don't make him a huge fantasy threat anyhow. Watch for updates in the coming week as he progresses through his recovery.
More News
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...