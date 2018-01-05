Williams caught 15 of 18 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in 2017.

Things were seemingly setting up for Williams to have a prominent role in 2017 with Crockett Gilmore on injured reserve and starter Ben Watson coming off a torn Achilles at age 36. Unfortunately, Williams suffered a foot injury early in the season that kept him out for several games and prevented him from carving out a significant role. He did manage to play a healthy amount of snaps down the stretch, but for a tight end billed for his pass-catching ability, Williams rarely saw much action in that facet of the game. Williams caught 15 of his 18 targets, but the 4.8 YPT does not inspire a ton of confidence. With Ben Watson possibly leaving in free agency, Williams enters a make-or-break year in the final season of his rookie deal.