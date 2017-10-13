Ravens' Maxx Williams: Questionable Week 6
Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Despite practicing in full Wednesday through Friday, Williams' status is up in the air heading into the weekend, suggesting the Ravens will exercise caution with the third-year tight end. If he returns Sunday, he'll be hard-pressed to earn many reps behind Ben Watson and Nick Boyle, especially after missing three games due to an ankle injury.
