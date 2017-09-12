Ravens' Maxx Williams: Quiet in season opener
Williams caught his lone target for a five-yard gain in Sunday's season opener against the Bengals.
If Sunday is any indication, Williams may be buried behind Nick Boyle and Ben Watson on Baltimore's tight end pecking order. While Boyle and Watson each played at least 40 snaps, Williams was on the field for just 17 offensive plays. Williams was one of just six Ravens to record a reception Sunday, but Baltimore's game plan was decidedly run heavy with Joe Flacco seeing his first game action since the end of the 2016 regular season. Baltimore's passing volume figures to increase as the season progresses, but Williams has his work cut out for him to become a featured part of the Ravens' aerial attack.
