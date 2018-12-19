Williams caught one of his two targets from Sunday's 20-12 win over the Buccaneers for a six-yard gain.

Though he hauled in a touchdown pass in Week 14, Williams has been ineffective with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, with just two catches in four games. Sunday featured the first time all season that Williams was targeted for a pass and didn't catch it, but that's a really small sample size -- just 17 targets all season. If Williams was unable to put up big numbers against a bottom-10 pass defense in Tampa Bay, it'd be a surprise if he broke out against a top-10 Chargers pass defense Saturday.