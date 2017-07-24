Williams (knee) was able to practice Saturday for the first time since injuring his knee, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Williams' return is a welcomed sight for a Ravens team that has dealt with a multitude of serious injuries to their tight end corps in recent years. He'll likely be heavily limited to start training camp, which commences Thursday, but the 2015 second-rounder should return to top form sooner rather than later.

