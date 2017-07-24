Ravens' Maxx Williams: Returns to field
Williams (knee) was able to practice Saturday for the first time since injuring his knee, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Williams' return is a welcomed sight for a Ravens team that has dealt with a multitude of serious injuries to their tight end corps in recent years. He'll likely be heavily limited to start training camp, which commences Thursday, but the 2015 second-rounder should return to top form sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Uncertain for start of training camp•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Should be ready for training camp•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Facing tough path to playing time•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Won't return this season•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Does not practice Thursday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...