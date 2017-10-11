Play

Williams (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Williams thus seems poised to play for the first time since Week 2, likely sliding back into a complementary role behind Ben Watson. The 2015 second-round pick caught all five of his targets for 26 yards through the first two weeks of the season. He'll likely be no better than the fifth or sixth option in Baltimore's passing game Sunday against the Bears.

