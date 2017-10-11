Ravens' Maxx Williams: Returns to full practice
Williams (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Williams thus seems poised to play for the first time since Week 2, likely sliding back into a complementary role behind Ben Watson. The 2015 second-round pick caught all five of his targets for 26 yards through the first two weeks of the season. He'll likely be no better than the fifth or sixth option in Baltimore's passing game Sunday against the Bears.
More News
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...