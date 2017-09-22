Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Williams has caught each of his five targets for 26 yards while logging 34 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps through two weeks. His absence shouldn't have too much impact on the game plan, as the Ravens can simply give a few more snaps to Ben Watson, Nick Boyle and Vince Mayle. A 2015 second-round pick, Williams has struggled to stay healthy and hasn't done much even when he's been on the field.