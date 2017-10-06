Williams (ankle) was limited in Friday's practice but won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The fact that he's getting on the field means Williams is getting closer to a return, and his next opportunity will be Week 6 against the Bears. It's tough to see Williams as a long-term option due to his inability to stay healthy, but in Week 2 against the Browns he was targeted four times, meaning the potential to be a threat is there.