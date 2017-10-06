Ravens' Maxx Williams: Ruled out for Sunday
Williams (ankle) was limited in Friday's practice but won't play Sunday against the Raiders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The fact that he's getting on the field means Williams is getting closer to a return, and his next opportunity will be Week 6 against the Bears. It's tough to see Williams as a long-term option due to his inability to stay healthy, but in Week 2 against the Browns he was targeted four times, meaning the potential to be a threat is there.
More News
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Still not practicing•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Won't play against Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Not back at practice•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Ruled out for London game•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Sits out of Friday's practice•
-
What you missed: TNF breakdown
We were hoping for a shootout between Jameis Winston and Tom Brady, but things didn't go as...
-
Report: Gronk out; fill-in options
With Rob Gronkowski reportedly sidelined for Thursday Night Football, how should Fantasy players...
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...