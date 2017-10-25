Williams (ankle) has been officially ruled out for Thursday's game agaisnt the Dolphins.

Depending on Ben Watson's health, Baltimore could be more thin than usual at tight end for Thursday's primetime game as Williams will miss his fifth game of the season. Williams will have additional time to get treatment on his ankle before Baltimore returns to action Nov. 5, so there is a chance he'll be back for Week 9. In the meantime, Baltimore will lean on Nick Boyle and Watson for at least Thursday's contest.