Ravens' Maxx Williams: Scores touchdown in Kansas City
Williams caught his lone target, a 10-yard touchdown pass, during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Kansas City.
Williams tied the game up in the third quarter when Lamar Jackson made the run fake and tossed it to Williams out in the flat. Williams reached back across his body to reel in the errant pass and cut up field for the score. It was the fourth-year tight end's first touchdown of the season and first reception from the rookie passer. The Ravens tight end room has been hard to read all season and it's been a run-first attack with Jackson under center. Sunday brings a bottom-10 pass defense in Tampa Bay, but Williams' production this season has been too minute to rely on his to produce.
