Williams (knee) continues to improve in his recovery from offseason knee surgery and turned in an impressive practice Monday, Garrett Downing of the team's official site reports.

Considering Baltimore's attrition at tight end this offseason, Williams' encouraging recovery is a potential boon to the offense. Williams reportedly made several plays during Monday's session and is "running with more fluidity in his step" according to Downing. Williams still has his work cut out for him in terms of carving out a role given that he was listed as the No.3 tight end on the Ravens' recently released depth chart. Still, the former second-rounder is a talented player that'll be worth monitoring as camp continues.