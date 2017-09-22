Ravens' Maxx Williams: Sits out of Friday's practice
Williams (foot) wasn't able to practice Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This is a bad sign for Williams being active Sunday against the Jaguars in London while dealing with a foot/ankle injury. However, fellow tight ends Nick Boyle and Ben Watson are already ahead of him on the depth chart.
