Ravens' Maxx Williams: Sits out practice Thursday
Williams didn't participate in practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With back-to-back absences during the Ravens' first practices of the week, Williams will have to get on the field and show significant progress Friday to have a shot at suiting up Sunday against the Saints. Listed as the Ravens' No. 3 tight end of the depth chart, Williams won't be in store for a large role on offense once healthy.
