Williams isn't practicing Wednesday due to a foot/ankle injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 2015 second-round pick has at least emerged as a useful player for the Ravens, but his role as the team's No. 2 pass-catching tight end doesn't portent much fantasy utility. Williams has caught each of his five targets for just 26 total yards through two weeks, serving as a check-down option in a conservative offense.