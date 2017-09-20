Ravens' Maxx Williams: Sits out practice Wednesday
Williams isn't practicing Wednesday due to a foot/ankle injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 2015 second-round pick has at least emerged as a useful player for the Ravens, but his role as the team's No. 2 pass-catching tight end doesn't portent much fantasy utility. Williams has caught each of his five targets for just 26 total yards through two weeks, serving as a check-down option in a conservative offense.
More News
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...