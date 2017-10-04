Play

Williams (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Williams missed the last two games and hasn't practiced since Week 2. He was merely the Ravens' No. 3 tight end prior to the injury, but he could eventually push for a larger role if he's ever healthy for an extended period. The 2015 second-round pick has played 20 of a possible 40 games to this point in his career, unable to stay on the field despite handling limited snap counts.

