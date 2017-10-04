Williams (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Williams missed the last two games and hasn't practiced since Week 2. He was merely the Ravens' No. 3 tight end prior to the injury, but he could eventually push for a larger role if he's ever healthy for an extended period. The 2015 second-round pick has played 20 of a possible 40 games to this point in his career, unable to stay on the field despite handling limited snap counts.