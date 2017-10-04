Ravens' Maxx Williams: Still not practicing
Williams (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Williams missed the last two games and hasn't practiced since Week 2. He was merely the Ravens' No. 3 tight end prior to the injury, but he could eventually push for a larger role if he's ever healthy for an extended period. The 2015 second-round pick has played 20 of a possible 40 games to this point in his career, unable to stay on the field despite handling limited snap counts.
More News
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Won't play against Pittsburgh•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Not back at practice•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Ruled out for London game•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Sits out of Friday's practice•
-
Ravens' Maxx Williams: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.