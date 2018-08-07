Williams had his ankle rolled up on during Tuesday's practice session, causing him to leave early, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiecreports.

Williams played a significant offensive role for Ravens last season, snatching 15 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Unhappy with the production at the position, Baltimore's brass spent two picks on the tight end position, leaving Williams to battle for his reps this fall. It's best to consider him day-to-day until more information surfaces regarding his absence, with an extended absence potentially working against his case for playing time.