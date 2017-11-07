Ravens' Maxx Williams: Three receptions Sunday
Williams hauled in all three of his targets for 29 yards Sunday against the Titans.
After a two-game absence stemming from an ankle injury, Williams got back in the fold Sunday and was effective when given the opportunity. He played a season-high 32 offensive snaps and caught every pass thrown his way. In fact, Williams has caught all nine of his targets this season. It's worth noting that Williams' increased role likely had to do with Nick Boyle (toe) being inactive, and the Ravens' upcoming bye week will give Boyle added time to heal up before the team returns to action Nov. 19 against Green Bay. If Boyle is able to return against the Packers, Williams would likely see his role scaled back.
