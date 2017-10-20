Ravens' Maxx Williams: Will miss another game
Williams (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Williams briefly appeared in Sunday's loss to the Bears but suffered his current injury and did not return. The 23-year-old did not practice this week has played in only three games thus far this season as he's dealt with ankle and foot injuries.
