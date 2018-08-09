Ravens' Maxx Williams: Won't play in preseason opener
Williams (ankle) will remain sidelined through Thursday's preseason opener against the Rams, freelance NFL writer Jeff Zrebiec reports.
Williams departed practice early Tuesday after having his ankle rolled up on, so it's not a huge surprise that the fourth-year tight end will be held out the contest just two days after the initial injury. With an influx of talent at the tight end position this offseason in the form of draft picks Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews. Williams will need to show out during the preseason to guarantee himself offensive reps and maybe even a roster spot with Nick Boyle reportedly having a secure spot on the 53-man already.
