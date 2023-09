The Ravens elevated Gordon from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

In the wake of J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 Achilles tear, Gordon was the most logical immediate option to join Baltimore's backfield based on his presence on the team's practice squad. He'll thus be on hand behind Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on Sunday at Cincinnati, but Gordon may be limited to just short-yardage work at this point in his career.