Gordon rushed the ball 10 times for 32 yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts. He added two receptions for 23 yards.

Gordon was elevated from the practice squad for the second consecutive game, though he saw his first carries of the season. The majority of his work came after Gus Edwards (concussion) was forced from the game, and he wasn't particularly impressive with his opportunity. It's possible that Gordon factors into the backfield mix again in Week 4 against the Browns, but that will likely depend on the health of Edwards as well as Justice Hill (toe).