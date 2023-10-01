Gordon rushed three times for 21 yards and caught his only target for 23 yards in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Browns.

Gus Edwards avoided entering the league's concussion protocol after exiting in Week 3 while Justice Hill (foot) suited up after sitting out Week 3, so Gordon was part of a three-man running back rotation. Edwards led the way with 49 scrimmage yards on 15 carries and three targets, while Hill (three carries for 33 yards) split change-of-pace duties with Gordon. Perhaps Gordon's efficiency in this one will earn him more touches in Week 5 against the Steelers, but the veteran running back's ceiling remains capped as long as he's limited to a rotational role in Baltimore's crowded backfield.