Gordon reverted to Baltimore's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Gordon played on a healthy 40 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps in a Week 3 loss, second-most among running backs on the squad behind Gus Edwards (44 percent). Gordon wasn't very efficient on the ground, gaining just 32 yards on 10 carries, though he added 23 yards on two receptions. However, Edwards exited early Sunday and is currently in concussion protocol, and Justice Hill missed the game entirely with a foot injury. With that in mind, Gordon could not only be brought back to the active roster for Week 4 in Cleveland, he could feasibly start if neither Edwards nor Hill are able to play.