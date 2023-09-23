Gordon was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad Saturday.

This comes as no surprise given J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) is done for the season and Justice Hill (toe) has already been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup. This marks the second time Gordon has been elevated off the practice squad, but he ultimately didn't see any time in Week 2. That figures to change given the litany of injuries to the Ravens' backfield and it's possible both Gordon and other practice-squad callup, Kenyan Drake, could spell expected starter Gus Edwards at times.