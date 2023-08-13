Gordon rushed six times for 16 yards and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Ravens' 20-19 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday night.

Gordon didn't see playing time until the second half, logging touches on Baltimore's first two possessions following intermission. The veteran, who's battling for a backup running back spot, gained half his rushing yardage on one carry, so he mostly struggled behind a makeshift offensive line. It's difficult to ascertain what Gordon may have left in the tank after he tied a career low with 3.5 yards per carry last season in Denver, but if his usage Saturday is any indication, the Ravens appear intent on giving him a relatively robust evaluation this preseason.