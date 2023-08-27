Gordon took three carries for nine yards and caught two of four targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 26-20 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Gordon is no better than fourth on the depth chart, as J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all were rested for the final preseason game. Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell represents the competition for the No. 4 RB job, if the Ravens keep four backs, but he's been dealing with a minor injury and didn't play Saturday night. Gordon might not be with the Ravens much longer and will be buried on the depth chart in the short term if he sticks around.