Gordon was elevated to the Ravens' active roster Saturday.

Gordon saw his first action of the season in Week 3 against the Colts when he rushed for 32 yards on 10 carries while adding two catches for 23 yards. This is the third time he has been elevated from the practice squad, which means that the Ravens would have to sign Gordon to their active roster if they wish to play him for the rest of the season. He's set to take on the RB3 role for Sunday's contest against the Browns with Gus Edwards out of the NFL's concussion protocols and Justice Hill (foot) trending towards playing in a crucial divisional matchup.