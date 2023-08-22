Gordon took eight carries for 34 yards and caught one pass for one yard in Monday's preseason loss to Washington.

J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were held out, while Justice Hill got the start and racked up 38 total yards on the opening drive before the Ravens pulled him from the game. Gordon then entered and struggled initially, including being stuffed on a 3rd-and-1, though he had more luck later on against lesser defenders while playing into the third quarter. Undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell was the third back into the game for Baltimore and took his first carry for 31 yards, but shortly thereafter he left with a shoulder injury (one that isn't believed to be serious, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network). Gordon and Mitchell appear to be competing for the No. 4 RB spot, which might only equate to a job on the practice squad.