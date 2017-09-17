Campanaro (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Campanaro was only able to log one limited practice Friday, but he was out on the field in pregame warmups and did not appear to be limited. He'll give it a go Sunday, although considering the current ailment and the fact he only played 13 offensive snaps in Week 1, fantasy expectations should be tempered. He's primarily used on gadget plays, as well as in the return game.