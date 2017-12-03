Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Back on active roster
Campanaro is listed as active Sunday against the Lions.
Campanaro is back in the mix for Baltimore after being a healthy scratch in Week 12. The 24-year-old is likely fourth in line for targets among Baltimore wideouts, as his biggest contributions are in the return game.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Inactive Monday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Sees minimal role Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Could see added work with Perriman scratched•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Full speed ahead•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Nearing return•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Ruled out•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...