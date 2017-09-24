Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Cleared to play Sunday
Campanaro (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Despite his questionable tag heading into the weekend, Campanaro never looked to be at much risk of missing the London game after logging full practices Thursday and Friday. The fourth-year wideout will act as the team's main punt returner Sunday, but don't expect him to see many reps on offense. He's been on the field for just 21 offensive plays through two games, earning no targets but gaining seven yards on two carries.
