Campanaro (toe) is close to returning, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Although Campanaro is opening training camp on the PUP list due to a sprained toe he suffered in OTAs, it doesn't sound as if it'll be much longer until he's able to join his team on the field. However, it isn't clear if he'll be fully ready in time for the first game of the preseason on Aug. 10 against the Redskins.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories