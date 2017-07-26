Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Close to returning
Campanaro (toe) is close to returning, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Although Campanaro is opening training camp on the PUP list due to a sprained toe he suffered in OTAs, it doesn't sound as if it'll be much longer until he's able to join his team on the field. However, it isn't clear if he'll be fully ready in time for the first game of the preseason on Aug. 10 against the Redskins.
