Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Compiles 10 total yards Sunday
Campanaro had one reception for three yards on two targets Sunday and added a seven-yard carry in the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars.
Despite being dinged up earlier in the week, Campanaro was able to take the field Sunday and logged a season-high 15 offensive snaps. His usage continues to be on the lower end even when he's on the field, seeing a low target volume along with the occasional carry on a jet sweep. Baltimore's low-volume passing attack coupled with Campanaro's low placement on the depth chart severely diminishes his upside on a weekly basis.
