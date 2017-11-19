Campanaro (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Though listed as questionable for the contest by the Ravens, Campanaro practiced fully all week, so it's no surprise that he's available. With fellow wideout Breshad Perriman inactive, Campanaro is a candidate to see added work in the Ravens' three-receiver sets alongside starters Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace.

