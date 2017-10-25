Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Doubtful for Thursday night
Campanaro (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
Given the team's other injuries at wide receiver, Campanaro likely would've been primed for a key role if not for the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings. He caught three passes for a season-high 31 yards in that contest, also adding 19 yards on one carry. Chris Moore and Griff Whalen are the only Baltimore wideouts without an injury designation for Thursday.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Runs punt back for touchdown Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Compiles 10 total yards Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Technically listed as questionable•
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...