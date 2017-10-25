Campanaro (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.

Given the team's other injuries at wide receiver, Campanaro likely would've been primed for a key role if not for the shoulder injury he suffered in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings. He caught three passes for a season-high 31 yards in that contest, also adding 19 yards on one carry. Chris Moore and Griff Whalen are the only Baltimore wideouts without an injury designation for Thursday.