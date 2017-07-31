Campanaro (toe) is anticipated be activated from the Ravens' PUP list and begin practicing on Tuesday, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

Campanaro is yet to make his training camp debut due to a sprained toe suffered early in OTAs, but after passing his physical to start this week, he should be activated to take the field Tuesday. Once that happens, Campanaro will compete for a depth receiving role as well as Baltimore's primary punt return duties.