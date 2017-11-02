Campanaro (shoulder) isn't practicing Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Campanaro didn't practice Wednesday either, putting his status for the Week 9 matchup with the Titans in peril. The Ravens are expected to have their top three wideouts Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman available for that contest, however, so the likely absence of Campanaro should go mostly unnoticed in the fantasy realm.