Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Fails to practice Thursday
Campanaro (shoulder) isn't practicing Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Campanaro didn't practice Wednesday either, putting his status for the Week 9 matchup with the Titans in peril. The Ravens are expected to have their top three wideouts Mike Wallace, Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman available for that contest, however, so the likely absence of Campanaro should go mostly unnoticed in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Inactive Thursday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Doubtful for Thursday night•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Runs punt back for touchdown Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Compiles 10 total yards Sunday•
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Instant Reaction: Gordon reinstated
Josh Gordon was reinstated from his suspension Wednesday. Should Fantasy owners be rushing...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...