Campanaro (toe) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Garrett Downing of the team's official website reports.

Amid a string of awful injury luck to start camp for the Ravens, the team got a positive development Tuesday in the form of Campanaro's return. The shifty Wake Forest product had been sidelined for the early portion of camp with a nagging toe injury, but he was a full-go for Tuesday's session. According to Downing, Campanaro even mixed in with the first-team offense at different points of the practice. He still has a ways to go before challenging for a regular role in the Ravens' offense, but if Campanaro can stay healthy and on the field for the duration of the preseason, it'll go a long ways towards helping his cause.