Campanaro (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Packers.

Since Campanaro is positioned as the Ravens' No. 4 wideout, he's only been targeted 17 times in seven games. However, he occasionally is used in the run game, and the fourth-year pro returned a punt for a touchdown in Week 6 against the Bears. For the time being, he's not a true fantasy contributor. However, considering the top-three Ravens' receivers have all missed time at some point this season, should that happen again, Campanaro may vault into fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.

