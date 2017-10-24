Campanaro (shoulder) didn't take part in Tuesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Campanaro is one of four Ravens wideouts listed on the Ravens' injury report for Week 8 after exiting Sunday's loss to the Vikings with the shoulder issue. With back-to-back absences from practice to begin the week, it's not looking promising that Campanaro will be able to suit up Thursday against the Dolphins, but the Ravens will wait and see what he can do at Wednesday's practice before making clarifying his Week 8 status.