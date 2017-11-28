Campanaro is inactive for Monday night's game against the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Campanaro wasn't on the Ravens' Week 12 injury report, so this is a bit of a surprise, given his utility as a punt returner. Lardarius Webb figures to replace Campanaro in that role Monday, while the Ravens' wideout corps will be comprised of Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace, Chis Moore and Breshad Perriman.

