Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Inactive Monday
Campanaro is inactive for Monday night's game against the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Campanaro wasn't on the Ravens' Week 12 injury report, so this is a bit of a surprise, given his utility as a punt returner. Lardarius Webb figures to replace Campanaro in that role Monday, while the Ravens' wideout corps will be comprised of Jeremy Maclin, Mike Wallace, Chis Moore and Breshad Perriman.
More News
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Sees minimal role Sunday•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Could see added work with Perriman scratched•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Full speed ahead•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Nearing return•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Ruled out•
-
Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.