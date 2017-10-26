Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Inactive Thursday
Campanaro (shoulder) is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Dolphins.
While Ravens are without Campanaro, Mike Wallace and Chris Matthews, Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman are in uniform Thursday and in line to head the team's Week 8 wideout corps, with Chris Moore and Griff Whalen also in the mix.
