Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Misses Monday's practice
Campanaro was a non-participant at Monday's practice's due to a shoulder injury.
With Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) and Breshad Perriman (concussion) absent heading into Week 7, and Mike Wallace (head) exiting early, Campanaro was forced to shoulder a much heavier load than than usual. He was unable to take advantage of the opportunity however, as he hauled in just three receptions for 31-yards. Still, if the aforementioned pass-catchers are sidelined again with a short week heading into Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins, the 26-year-old could see a healthy snap count should his health ultimately allow it.
