Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Nearing return
The Ravens released running back Bobby Rainey on Monday, which indicates that Campanaro (shoulder) could be in line to return for Week 11, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Campanaro has been sidelined the previous two games while nursing a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old has notched just 12 receptions for 91-yards to go along with 33-yards on four carries through seven games, so he does not figure to play much of a role on offense should he return. However, he could be in a position to see an increased workload should fellow pass-catcher Jeremy Maclin (shoulder) miss some time.
