Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Not at practice Wednesday
Campanaro isn't practicing Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hampered by a slew of lower-body injuries throughout his brief career, the 2014 seventh-round pick was on the injury report last week due to an ankle issue. Campanaro is merely the No. 4 receiver in a Baltimore offense that hasn't shown much ability to push the ball down the field. He primarily contributes in the return game and occasionally gets an end-around carry or a short-yardage target.
