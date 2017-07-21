Campanaro (toe) will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Campanaro is still dealing with a toe injury that he's suffered from since May, and while the expectation was that the wideout would be ready in time for camp, he'll still need some extra time to rehab.

