Campanaro (toe) passed his physical on Monday.

Campanaro missed Baltimore's start of training camp due to a sprained toe suffered during OTAs, but upon passing his physical Monday, he should be back in practice before long. That comes as good news to a Ravens offense that's already endured its share of injuries thus far. Having played no more than four games in any of the past three seasons, however, Campanaro will need to remain healthy in order to have his presence felt.