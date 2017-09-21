Ravens' Michael Campanaro: Practices fully Thursday
Campanaro (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.
He played just under 12 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps last week, garnering one carry for five yards in that span. Assuming he gets the green light for Sunday, it's unlikely that he'd see much more than a fringe role against the Jaguars.
